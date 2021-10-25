Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

Shares of IACB opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.36.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.