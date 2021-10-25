Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $4,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $83.63 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

