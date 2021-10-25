M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,342 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,878 shares of company stock valued at $64,213,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

