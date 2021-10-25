Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.45 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

