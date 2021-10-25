Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medallia were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,054 shares of company stock worth $18,864,247. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

