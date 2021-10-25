Northern Trust Corp Has $81.73 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $81,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

