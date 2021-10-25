Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 883.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $48,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,145,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 315.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $144.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

