William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

