Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 307.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of NeoGames worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGMS stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

