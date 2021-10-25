Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $59,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

