Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $56.47 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17,267.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $56,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $814.16 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $819.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.