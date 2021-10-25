Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $50,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

