Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,669,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of CAE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

