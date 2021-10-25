Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $262,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

