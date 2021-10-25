Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 501,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 208.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,294,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 1,549,477 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

