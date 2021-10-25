Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 386,828 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.23% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 120,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.76 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

