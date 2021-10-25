MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,485 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1,539.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 525.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $21.27 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

