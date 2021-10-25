The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,565.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

