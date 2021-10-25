Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 22,138 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $266.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.84 and its 200-day moving average is $259.49. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.