Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.37% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.75 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

