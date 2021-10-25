Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.