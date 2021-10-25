MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.