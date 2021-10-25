MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,560 Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 4.50% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

EIRL opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

