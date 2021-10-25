MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 382 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $98.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

