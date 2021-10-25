MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

