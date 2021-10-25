Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.24 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 106.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 789,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

