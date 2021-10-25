Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

