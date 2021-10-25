Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.36.

ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $435.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

