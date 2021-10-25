Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Brinker International by 54.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 56.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

