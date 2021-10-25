Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $535.82 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $546.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

