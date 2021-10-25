Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,432,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $253,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,294,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 342,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

