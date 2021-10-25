Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.74 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

