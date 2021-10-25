Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

