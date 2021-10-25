Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,468 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.56% of Phreesia worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,327 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of PHR opened at $66.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.