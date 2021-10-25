Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 83.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.