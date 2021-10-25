Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $25.20 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 544,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,072,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 1,339,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,601,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.