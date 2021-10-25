Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $25.20 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 544,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,072,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 1,339,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.