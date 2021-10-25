Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $298.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $298.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.