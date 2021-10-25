Waycross Partners LLC Has $245.24 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 3.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $245,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 537,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $172.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $175.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

