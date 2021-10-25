Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,091,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 296,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.35 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

