Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 644,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.00 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

