Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 311,000 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Sterling Construction worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $654.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

