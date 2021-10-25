Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,647 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.