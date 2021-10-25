California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,160 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXT stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.