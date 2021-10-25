Fmr LLC Sells 389,583 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,583 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of Berkeley Lights worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,462 shares of company stock worth $12,574,125 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

