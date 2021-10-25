Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 24.42 ($0.32) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a 1-year low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £966.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.20.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

