Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.75) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.24. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £286.89 million and a P/E ratio of -78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

