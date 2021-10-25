Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,380 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

