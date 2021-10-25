Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 153 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 46.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

