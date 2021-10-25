Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 46,543 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

