Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,508,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,323,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,576,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.